Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Upgraded at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SVCBF has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVCBF opened at $17.91 on Monday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

