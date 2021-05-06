Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $118.16

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.16 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 126.20 ($1.65). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 123.90 ($1.62), with a volume of 343,709 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.16. The firm has a market cap of £137.59 million and a P/E ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

