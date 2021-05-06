W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $77.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.33.

NYSE:WPC opened at $74.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average is $69.15. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 83.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

