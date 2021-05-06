Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.78

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as high as C$0.89. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 68,000 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$44.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77.
Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
About Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE)
Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.
