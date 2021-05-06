Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.78

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as high as C$0.89. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 68,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$44.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pan Orient Energy news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at C$106,800. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 661,500 shares of company stock valued at $576,410.

About Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

