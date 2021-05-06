Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.58

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.58 and traded as high as C$15.75. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$15.18, with a volume of 11,285 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 24.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$92.78 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.54%.

In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 10,000 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total transaction of C$148,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,111,965.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

