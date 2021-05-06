Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Raised to “Buy” at Langenberg & Company

Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.44.

RTX stock opened at $84.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 81,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

