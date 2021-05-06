KeyCorp Weighs in on Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note issued on Sunday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.95 and a 12 month high of $102.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average is $81.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

