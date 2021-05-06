Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $108.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Shares of EXPO opened at $94.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.91. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Exponent by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Exponent by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

