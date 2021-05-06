Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EDAP. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of EDAP opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $190.45 million, a PE ratio of -108.83 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Edap Tms by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

