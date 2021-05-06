Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Covetrus alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CVET. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

CVET opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $81,312.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,809.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $195,198.60. Insiders sold 39,758 shares of company stock worth $1,293,756 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 1,002.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth about $16,958,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth about $15,254,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covetrus (CVET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.