Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.04

Shares of Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.20. Sharp shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 11,484 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHCAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sharp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

