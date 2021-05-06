CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.19. CardioGenics shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 473,647 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH)

CardioGenics Holdings Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories.

