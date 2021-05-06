Traders Purchase Large Volume of State Street Call Options (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 12,218 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,030% compared to the average volume of 1,081 call options.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $86.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $87.89.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $28.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 130.50%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in State Street by 8.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in State Street by 2.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in State Street by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in State Street by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.