Traders Purchase Large Volume of State Street Call Options (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 12,218 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,030% compared to the average volume of 1,081 call options.
Shares of State Street stock opened at $86.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $87.89.
State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in State Street by 8.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in State Street by 2.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in State Street by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in State Street by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.
STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.