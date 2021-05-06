Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,045 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,702% compared to the average volume of 58 put options.

NYSE:EB opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The company had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,839,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after acquiring an additional 26,714 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Eventbrite by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

