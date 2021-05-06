KeyCorp Comments on Dollar General Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Dollar General in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.30 EPS.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $215.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $225.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.42.
Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.96%.
In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $2,897,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $4,025,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dollar General
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
