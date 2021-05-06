KeyCorp Comments on Dollar General Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Dollar General in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DG. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $215.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $225.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.42.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $2,897,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $4,025,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.