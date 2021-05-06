Waste Management, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.47 Per Share (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.47 for the year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Shares of WM stock opened at $141.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.95. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $94.13 and a 12-month high of $141.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

