AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.83 million. On average, analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.07 on Thursday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $108.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

