Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MicroStrategy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MSTR. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $623.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5,195.42 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $109.64 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $682.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $581,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $736,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total transaction of $7,049,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,824.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826. 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.