Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The company had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. On average, analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $475.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSSE shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.