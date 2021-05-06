Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The company had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. On average, analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $475.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.67.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.
