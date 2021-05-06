CI Financial (CIXX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect CI Financial to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect CI Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIXX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on CI Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

