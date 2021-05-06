CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Head-To-Head Comparison

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of CoreSite Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of CoreSite Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CoreSite Realty and JBG SMITH Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreSite Realty 2 3 4 0 2.22 JBG SMITH Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus price target of $133.63, suggesting a potential upside of 13.08%. Given CoreSite Realty’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CoreSite Realty is more favorable than JBG SMITH Properties.

Dividends

CoreSite Realty pays an annual dividend of $4.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CoreSite Realty pays out 96.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. JBG SMITH Properties pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CoreSite Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and JBG SMITH Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CoreSite Realty and JBG SMITH Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreSite Realty $572.73 million 8.87 $75.84 million $5.10 23.17 JBG SMITH Properties $647.77 million 6.40 $65.57 million $1.61 19.60

CoreSite Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JBG SMITH Properties. JBG SMITH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreSite Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CoreSite Realty has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CoreSite Realty and JBG SMITH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreSite Realty 13.19% 51.47% 3.67% JBG SMITH Properties 2.87% 0.52% 0.29%

Summary

CoreSite Realty beats JBG SMITH Properties on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 460+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options Â all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 20.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% at our share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.1 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities.

