Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nemetschek has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €63.85 ($75.12).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

ETR:NEM opened at €58.66 ($69.01) on Monday. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 1 year high of €74.35 ($87.47). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a PE ratio of 64.78.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.