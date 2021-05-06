Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ceragon Networks Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ceragon Networks in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ceragon Networks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CRNT stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $278.23 million, a PE ratio of -17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 9.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.