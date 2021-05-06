Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €52.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.82 ($58.62).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €49.09 ($57.75) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €47.10 and its 200 day moving average is €43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 52-week high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

