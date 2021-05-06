Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €52.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.82 ($58.62).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €49.09 ($57.75) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €47.10 and its 200 day moving average is €43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 52-week high of €49.99 ($58.81).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

