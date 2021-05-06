Comparing Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) & Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) and Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Klépierre and Brookfield Property REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klépierre N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Property REIT 12.55% 8.77% 1.20%

This table compares Klépierre and Brookfield Property REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Klépierre $1.71 billion 4.98 $363.89 million N/A N/A Brookfield Property REIT $1.56 billion 0.44 $432.88 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Property REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Klépierre.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Klépierre has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Property REIT has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Klépierre and Brookfield Property REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klépierre 5 4 3 0 1.83 Brookfield Property REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Brookfield Property REIT beats Klépierre on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Klépierre Company Profile

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year. KlÃ©pierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & StrÃ¸m (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. KlÃ©pierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXXÂ® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

