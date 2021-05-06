$484.71 Million in Sales Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will report sales of $484.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $486.52 million and the lowest is $482.90 million. Fabrinet posted sales of $405.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

NYSE FN opened at $85.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $54.38 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.40.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $1,160,312.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,536.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,314. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $833,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

