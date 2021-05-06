Zacks Investment Research Lowers Griffon (NYSE:GFF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

Get Griffon alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.00. Griffon has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In other Griffon news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $322,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,539.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Griffon by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.