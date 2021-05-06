NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. NOW has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NOW will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after purchasing an additional 936,994 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in NOW by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,590,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NOW by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,489,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,596,000 after acquiring an additional 134,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NOW by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 238,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NOW by 14,729.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,551 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

