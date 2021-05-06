CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CBTX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens downgraded CBTX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th.

CBTX opened at $31.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $773.48 million, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.03. CBTX has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBTX will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CBTX’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBTX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CBTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CBTX during the 4th quarter worth $1,782,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CBTX during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CBTX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CBTX during the 4th quarter worth $999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

