First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIBK. Stephens started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut First Interstate BancSystem from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $47.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 53.42%.

In other news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 14,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $659,363.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,737 shares of company stock worth $1,850,760. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,471,000 after acquiring an additional 305,409 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 786,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 569,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 542,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 35,117 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

