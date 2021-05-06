Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $138.93, but opened at $147.60. Match Group shares last traded at $145.81, with a volume of 42,654 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.64.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,353.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Match Group by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,312,152,000 after buying an additional 5,569,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,134,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,222,000 after purchasing an additional 314,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,518,000 after purchasing an additional 522,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,962,000 after purchasing an additional 961,425 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.