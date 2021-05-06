Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Up 7% After Strong Earnings

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s share price shot up 7% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $42.28 and last traded at $41.00. 26,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 894,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $96,497.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,278 shares of company stock worth $146,949. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 331,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 58,379 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

