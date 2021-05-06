IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$49.00 at CIBC

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

IGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins cut shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.29.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$44.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$26.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.00. The company has a market cap of C$10.72 billion and a PE ratio of 14.02.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.0400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

