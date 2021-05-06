Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$245.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cormark restated an outperform rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$246.67.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$179.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$174.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$201.05. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$125.18 and a 1 year high of C$250.01. The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a PE ratio of -31.85.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$175.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cargojet will post 5.6199997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently -17.08%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.