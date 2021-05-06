Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.88. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $18.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.06%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.