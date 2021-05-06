Bimini Capital Management (BMNM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of Bimini Capital Management stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Bimini Capital Management has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.
Bimini Capital Management Company Profile
