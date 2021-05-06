Royal Nickel (KRR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Royal Nickel (TSE:KRR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Royal Nickel to post earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Shares of KRR stock opened at C$3.91 on Thursday. Royal Nickel has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$4.49. The company has a market cap of C$571.36 million and a PE ratio of 6.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.90 target price on shares of Royal Nickel in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

