AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

AVRO has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $364.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. Equities analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in AVROBIO by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,009,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 202,691 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in AVROBIO by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 932,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after buying an additional 225,745 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in AVROBIO by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

