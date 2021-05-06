Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Separately, TheStreet raised BGC Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

BGCP stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 13.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

