First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. First Busey has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

