FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $294.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $318.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 1,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $296,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,153,166 shares of company stock worth $609,262,161 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

