Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Colliers Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortinet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the software maker will earn $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.68. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Fortinet’s FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $209.38 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $211.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.57.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,483. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 23.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

