$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. KB Home posted sales of $913.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $6.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total value of $1,095,582.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,306. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of KB Home by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBH opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. KB Home has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

