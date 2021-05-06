Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to $41.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CPXWF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Capital Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.17.

Shares of CPXWF stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.67. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $16.84 and a 52 week high of $32.51.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

