Royal Bank of Canada Trims Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Target Price to $293.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $318.00 to $293.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cargojet from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Shares of CGJTF opened at $145.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.11. Cargojet has a 12-month low of $93.99 and a 12-month high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

