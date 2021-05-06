Royal Bank of Canada Trims Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Target Price to $293.00

Posted by on May 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $318.00 to $293.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cargojet from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Shares of CGJTF opened at $145.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.11. Cargojet has a 12-month low of $93.99 and a 12-month high of $186.62.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.