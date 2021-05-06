AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $26.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17. AXA has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.18%. AXA’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

