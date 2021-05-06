TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will post $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $6.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $7.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. AlphaValue lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $8.16 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $21,743,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 57.2% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 66,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.