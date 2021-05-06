ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Price Up 7.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) rose 7.4% on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $88.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ArcBest traded as high as $85.24 and last traded at $85.15. Approximately 12,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 223,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.26.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARCB. Truist raised their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.46.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ArcBest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

ArcBest Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

