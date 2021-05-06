Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $13.57 and last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 86910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $763,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 26,549 shares during the period.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

