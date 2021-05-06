Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $120.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Yum! Brands traded as high as $120.73 and last traded at $120.58, with a volume of 30860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.37.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.94.
In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.83.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.
About Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)
YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.
