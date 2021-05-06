Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $120.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Yum! Brands traded as high as $120.73 and last traded at $120.58, with a volume of 30860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.37.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.94.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,914,000 after acquiring an additional 48,371 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.83.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.